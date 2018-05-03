× Celebrate Kentucky Derby with fun recipes from Kylee’s Kitchen

Regardless of whether you plan to watch the Kentucky Derby, you’ll definitely want to try these fun party recipes! Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen shares several ideas, including Kentucky bourbon Chex mix, derby hat cookies, and mint julep salsa.

Kentucky Bourbon Chex Mix

Ingredients

2 cups Corn Chex

2 cups Rice Chex

2 cups Wheat Chex

1 cup pretzels

1 cup bagel chips

1 cup pecans

1/2 cup bacon bits or cooked, crumbled bacon

1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

3-4 Tablespoons bourbon, depending on taste preference

1 teaspoon chipotle seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, and prepare 2 baking sheets by either spraying it with nonstick spray or by lining it with parchment paper Mix together Chex cereals, pretzels, bagel chips, pecans, and bacon bits. Combine butter, brown sugar, and honey in microwave safe bowl and melt for 30 seconds, or until mixture is completely melted. Wait 2 minutes for it to slightly cool, and add bourbon and chipotle seasoning. Pour sauce over dry ingredients and stir to combine Distribute mixture evenly between 2 baking sheets and bake for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.