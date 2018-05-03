× Drying out after a stormy start; but more rain to come

After a rainy and stormy start to the morning, we’re starting to dry out.

We picked up a few tenths of an inch of rain from this round.

However, more rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the late afternoon and evening.

We stay warm today with winds out of the southwest.

Temperatures today getting into the mid and upper 70’s.

If you’re headed out to see the Indianapolis Indians return home to play Gwinnett, first pitch is at 7:05 PM. We have scattered showers and storms in the area at that time, so we recommend you have rain gear with you at the game!