Indianapolis dentists to provide free dental care to local kids on May 20

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dentists in Indianapolis will provide free dental care to local uninsured and underinsured children on Sunday, May 20.

The “Sharing Smiles Day” event will take place at Kool Smiles at 3658 East St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, fillings and sealants.

A limited number of appointments are available. Parents are strongly encouraged to register their children here.

“We will try our best to see all patients, but treatment will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-registration does not guarantee we will be able to treat your child,” said Kool Smiles.

“Sharing Smiles Day” is an annual event. Last year, Kool Smiles says its dentists provided free dental care to more than 500 children in need.

“At Kool Smiles, we believe every child should have a dentist,” said Dr. Polly Boehnlein, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles. “While we’re proud to accept a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid and TRICARE, we also know there are children in our community who do not have dental insurance and whose parents can’t afford to pay out of pocket for needed dental treatments. Sharing Smiles Day is an opportunity for our dentists and staff to give back to children and families in our community and bring smiles to those in need.”