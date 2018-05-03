It is a GO to GROW; Warmer weather pattern takes hold for May

NOT SO FAST?
Did we just turn a corner weather-wise? The chilly spring that has delayed leaf blooms by two weeks and even suppressed thunderstorm activity (today was the first thunderstorm in Indianapolis since April 3rd) looks to have take a decided turn to warmth. Is it now safe to start planting?
The rule of thumb is to wait until after Mother's Day, but all extended projections are a definitive turn to warm! A frost threat is minimal early Tuesday morning but beyond that it looks like we may be in the clear well into mid-May.
The probability of above normal temperatures are quite high as the jet stream pattern goes 'zonal' into mid-May. Let the planting begin! I'm posting below the NWS 8 to 14 day temperature outlook, the US model jet stream forecast and the ensemble forecast temperature forecast dated for May 19th. All signalling warmer than normal weather here. That brings to the conclusion that even after a chilly spring to date, we can officially say that it is safe to start planting, even a little early this year!