It is a GO to GROW; Warmer weather pattern takes hold for May

NOT SO FAST?

Did we just turn a corner weather-wise? The chilly spring that has delayed leaf blooms by two weeks and even suppressed thunderstorm activity (today was the first thunderstorm in Indianapolis since April 3rd) looks to have take a decided turn to warmth. Is it now safe to start planting?

The rule of thumb is to wait until after Mother's Day, but all extended projections are a definitive turn to warm! A frost threat is minimal early Tuesday morning but beyond that it looks like we may be in the clear well into mid-May.