Law enforcement officers ride across country to honor fallen brothers and sisters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —Law enforcement officers from across the country cycled into central Indiana Thursday night on a mission to honor their fallen brother and sisters.

The officers are part of the group Law Enforcement United, and are taking part in their annual “long ride” to Washington D.C. Over the course of 12 days, the officers will ride their bikes roughly 1200 miles.

“For law enforcement officers to participate in this ride, it’s a privilege and an honor,” Law Enforcement United founding officer Richard Gallo said.

While in Indiana, the group made several stops in towns including Crawfordsville and Avon. Each time, they met with local law enforcement and held a brief ceremony to honor fallen officers in that area.

“The fact that these guys make sure he’s never forgotten is very important to us” said Robert Lather, whose father, Indiana State Trooper Robert Lather II was killed in the line of duty in 1982.

The group ended their Thursday ride at the Indianapolis FOP lodge to meet with fellow law enforcement and families of fallen officers.

“That dedication, that commitment goes towards the brotherhood mantra of law enforcement,” Gallo said.

During the final leg of their ride, the group will meet with hundreds of other officers and community members and ride together into D.C. Gallo says each rider raises money for their trip and the proceeds go to the Concerns of Police Survivors, which helps to arrange retreats and events for the families of fallen officers.

“And that’s what we focus on the families and their pain”, Gallo said.

For more information on Law Enforcement United, you can click here.