New restaurant helps restore neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new restaurant is about to open in South Broad Ripple with more than a mission to curb a customer's appetite. Next Door American Eatery is part of a plan to help revitalize the neighborhood. Sherman went to have a taste of their menu.
