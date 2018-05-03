× Police investigating shooting at Nashville mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Police are investigating a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.

Metro police said on Twitter that one person was shot and the suspected shooter is in custody.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

The Nashville Fire Department said the victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

One adult female was transported to Skyline in critical condition. No other gun shot victims reported. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

No imminent threat is known, but the mall is being swept as a precaution, according to police.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.