Police investigating shooting at Nashville mall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Police are investigating a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.
Metro police said on Twitter that one person was shot and the suspected shooter is in custody.
The Nashville Fire Department said the victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No imminent threat is known, but the mall is being swept as a precaution, according to police.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.