× Pop star Pink to return to Indianapolis in April 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pop star Pink is bringing her tour back to Indianapolis next year. The singer announced her plans to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

The Indianapolis stop is one of 37 new dates added to the end of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma”. All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019.

Pink’s “The Truth About Love Tour” played 142 sold-out shows in 13 countries during its run between February 2013 and January 2014.

The pop star debuted in 2000 and has released six studio albums. She’s sold more than 42 million albums and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including four that charted at No. 1. She’s been nominated for a Grammy 18 times.