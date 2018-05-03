× President Trump set to visit South Bend after May primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– President Donald Trump will appear at a rally in Indiana just two days after the May 8 primary election

The rally will be in South Bend at Atlantic Aviation and is set to begin at 7 p.m. on May 10. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for general admission.

Those wanting to attend the rally can register here.

“The President will use the rally to tout the benefits of his historic tax cuts and booming economy to middle class families throughout Indiana and encourage people to vote in the mid-term elections this fall to increase the GOP majority in the Senate to support his America First agenda,” a release from his campaign said.

The president’s visit will follow a bitter race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly in November. Luke Messer, Todd Rokita and Mike Braun have all painted themselves as ardent supporters of Trump and his policies during a bruising primary campaign.

It’s unclear if Vice President Mike Pence will accompany the president on the trip. If Indiana’s former governor does return to the Hoosier State, he could conceivably take a victory lap with his brother, Greg Pence, who’s running for Congress and is considered the overwhelming favorite for the nomination.

The president, whose victory in the 2016 primary all but sealed the Republican nomination, has visited Indiana only once since his inauguration. He touted the GOP tax reform plan during a September 2017 appearance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“We are pleased to announce our next Trump Rally on May 10 in the great State of Indiana. This will be a special trip as President Trump has a unique connection with Hoosiers, having picked one of Indiana’s finest leaders ever to serve the nation alongside him, Vice President Mike Pence. The President is excited to return to South Bend to tout the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing Hoosier families throughout Indiana, and to remind them what an important role they’ll play in expanding our GOP majority in the Senate in the mid-term elections this fall,” said Michael S. Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.