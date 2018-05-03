× Rain returning this evening

After plenty of dry hours this afternoon, rain is returning to Central Indiana.

This comes after picking up a few tenths of an inch from the round early this morning. That’s the most we’ve in a single day in Indianapolis since April 15th.

Despite being mild, temperatures are running about 10 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday.

Have the umbrella with you if you are going to be out tonight. Scattered showers will linger with us through the evening hours. Current models are going heavy on the rainfall. I don’t think we’ll see showers quite as widespread, but they will be in the area.

Temperatures stay on the warmer side with lows only dropping to the mid 60’s overnight.

Rain and isolated thunderstorm chances stick with us through Friday. Best timing for rain on Friday will come late morning into the early afternoon before it tapers off into the evening.

The weekend looks pleasant with mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the mid 70’s. Rain chances return late Sunday afternoon.