Report: President Trump set to visit Indiana after May primary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump reportedly plans to visit Indiana days after the May 8 primary election.

That’s according to our media partners with the IndyStar. The president is expected to be in Indiana Thursday, May 10, although the location and other details are being finalized.

White House officials couldn’t be reached for comment about the trip, the IndyStar reported.

The president’s visit will follow a bitter race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly in November. Luke Messer, Todd Rokita and Mike Braun have all painted themselves as ardent supporters of Trump and his policies during a bruising primary campaign.

It’s unclear if Vice President Mike Pence will accompany the president on the trip. If Indiana’s former governor does return to the Hoosier State, he could conceivably take a victory lap with his brother, Greg Pence, who’s running for Congress and is considered the overwhelming favorite for the nomination.

The president, whose victory in the 2016 primary all but sealed the Republican nomination, has visited Indiana only once since his inauguration. He touted the GOP tax reform plan during a September 2017 appearance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.