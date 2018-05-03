× Tax evasion, theft charges filed against 7 suspects in Teppanyaki Grill investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The owners of a chain of restaurants that span six Indiana counties now face criminal charges in a tax investigation.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Thursday the owners failed to report an estimated total of $8,043,633 in sales from seven Teppanyaki Grill and similarly-branded restaurants, leading to nearly $675,000 in unpaid taxes to the state.

The investigation began in Oct. 2014 when the prosecutor’s office and the Indiana Department of Revenue began to look into the restaurants located in Allen, Grant, Hendricks, Marion, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties. Officials say each location used nearly identical business practices.

In Aug. 2016, search warrants were served at several locations, but investigators were tight-lipped on the details.

Now, officials say evidence allegedly shows the suspects engaged in “cash skimming” to conceal and underreport as much as 46 percent of cash sales. The prosecutor’s office says the restaurants typically reported less than five percent of their sales to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Prosecutor Curry said a separate civil forfeiture action resulted in $40,185 being collected for forfeiture to local law enforcement.

“The filing of these charges is yet another example of our work to hold accountable those who we believe are playing by their own rules, often to the disadvantage of other businesses in our community,” Prosecutor Curry said. “We committed to re-establishing the ability of our office to investigate and prosecute complex white collar crime. We have also built successful partnerships with agencies such the Indiana Department of Revenue, and together we will continue to expand this work on behalf of taxpayers.”

The following people face charges in connection with this investigation: