Thieves steal U-Haul belonging to single mother and children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thieves steal nearly everything from a single mother and her children.

On Monday night, Abby Keller left her U-Haul parked in the Motel 6 parking lot off of Rockville Road. On Tuesday morning, the truck was gone.

“I mean, everything is gone. I had furniture I had just purchased, literally still in the box. I picked it up from the place Mondaywhen I got the truck, explains Abby Keller, theft victim.

Keller and her family are moving and inside that U-Haul truck was everything they own.

“I’m not even mad at the thieves; they just need to do what I do and get out and work,” explains Abby Keller, theft victim.

There are several posted signs, warning would-be thieves that cameras are watching. The hotel staff showed FOX 59 the surveillance footage. You can see a pickup truck pulling the U-Haul with chain. It drives off, right past two cameras.

“They probably don’t actually even care. Evidently, they don’t have feelings. I mean, get out like everybody else. I’m a single mother. I take care of my kids by myself,” explains Keller.

The thieves were so bold, they didn’t even need darkness to strike. They stole the truck around 8:30 in the morning.

“I live penny after penny just to take after my children and for somebody to just sit there and just take my stuff like,” explains Keller.

Police found the U-Haul nearly 10 miles away, dumped in an apartment complex. The only thing the thieves left behind were two socks.

“When I opened the U-Haul truck I just burst into tears,” explains Keller.

Keller’s three youngest kids are three boys in elementary school. They are left with nothing but the clothes and shoes they were wearing.

“I’m trying to figure out how to get my kids some clothes here and there. I have to wash a uniform every night,” explains Keller.

These thieves may not realize they were stealing form a mother and her kids, but there’s one thing they couldn’t get away with—this family’s resilience.

“I came from nothing, I can come back up again. It’s not going to bring me down,” explains Keller.

You can click here if you’re interested in helping this family.