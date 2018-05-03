× Tracking a stormy end to the work week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are beginning to move into central Indiana this Thursday morning. The rain is widely scattered for now, but the coverage will become more widespread during the commute into work. Severe weather is not expected this morning. However, some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The initial wave is going to move out late in the morning before another round arrives this afternoon. The area will dry out at times today before the evening storms move into the state. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm may fire up with the second wave. The main threats include gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Scattered rain and storms will continue to travel over Indiana tonight and Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. The boundary is going to track over the state tomorrow and bring cooler air back into the viewing area. You will want to keep the rain gear on hand tomorrow, but it will not be needed on Saturday.

The Indy Mini Marathon is this Saturday and the weather is looking dry for the race! Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s at the beginning of the race with decreasing cloud cover that morning. Highs will climb into the mid-70s Saturday afternoon, which is still above average for Indianapolis in early May. Comfortable temperatures are going to linger over central Indiana next week with several chances for rain.