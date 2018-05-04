× 22-year-old suspect arrested on murder charge, accused of killing man with baseball bat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect accused of killing an Indianapolis man by hitting him in the head with a baseball bat.

IMPD homicide detectives took Daquarius Walker into custody on a murder charge overnight. He was booked into the Marion County Jail. IMPD said Walker hit 56-year-old Dennis Hendon in the head with a baseball bat early Wednesday morning, a blow that eventually killed Hendon.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of West Walnut Street around 1 a.m. They found Hendon sitting in the passenger seat of a car awake and talking. He was disoriented and complained about pain from a head injury.

Surveillance video showed Hendon picking up a baseball bat to help a neighbor who was involved in a dispute. During the ensuing encounter, the suspect, Walker, wrestled the bat away from Hendon and hit him in the head, police said. Walker then ran off.

Hendon refused medical treatment. A friend later found him in his apartment and said he was nearly dead. By the time Hendon went to the hospital, it was too late. He died from injuries suffered in the fight.