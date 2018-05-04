500FashionFridays kicks off

Show your racing spirit every Friday before the Indy 500! With less than a month to go until the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, IMS wants everyone to show their support by wearing black and white every Friday until the race. Allison Melangton from Hulman Motorsports stopped by FOX59 to talk about the campaign.
