× A fine open to the first weekend of May; Humidity lowers

“FROPA” – COLD FRONT PASSES

The winds were gusting southwest to 38 mph in Indianapolis Friday afternoon before a wind shifting cold front passed between 4 and 5 pm. Winds will lower and so will the humidity as the evening continues. This is the first big pull back in humidity this year. As the dew point lowers, it becomes much more comfortable. The drier air cools too. Overnight temperatures lower into the middle 50s by sunrise.

WEATHER RADIOS AND MINI MARATHON SATURDAY

Winds become calm later tonight and will remain calm all Saturday long. Sunshine and high clouds will mix from time to time with temperatures reaching the middle 70s again, ideal weather for the Mini-Marathon Saturday morning. The clouds will be thicker in southern Indiana where rain threatens Louisville for the Kentucky Derby. Rain chance will make a comeback soon, more in just a moment.

And Speaking of Saturday morning, join us as from 9 am to 1 pm at the Kroger in Westfiled and receive a special price on MidLand weather radios. We are there to program them for you and keep you prepared for severe weather season. Not buying a radio, then just stop in and say hi!

RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

May 2018 opens as the 11th warmest on record and will continue a streak of above normal days into Sunday. Clouds are to build as a new cold front moves into northern Indiana by early afternoon. The rainfall coverage will swell to nearly 50% areal coverage by 2 pm. There is a chance of a t-storm too.

FORECASTING A WARM MAY

If you missed it, the outlook for the next 8-14 days brings a high probability of above normal temperatures. Long range modeling and forecast techniques are all sending a signal for a significant chance that the entire month of May will be a warm one. The first 4 days average out among the warmest 7% of May’s on record and ranks 11th warmest to date. We will monitor but our very chilly spring looks to have taken a dramatic turn.