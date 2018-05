× Police investigate fatal crash on SB I-465 after car crashes off overpass

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of SB I-465 are closed near Kentucky Avenue due to a serious crash.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on the southwest side of the city.

Authorities say a car came off the Mooresville Road overpass and landed onto I-465 where it was struck by a semi.

