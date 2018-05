Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Detectives with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with identifying a theft suspect.

The video shows the suspect breaking into an unoccupied home and stealing several items on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect has short brown and curly hair and a goatee.

Police say he was driving a burgundy 1998 Chevy Lumina. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Boone County authorities.