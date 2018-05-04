× ‘Chewie’ directs incoming plane on Star Wars Day

NORFOLK, N.C. – Imagine looking out your window following a long flight and glancing at Chewie guiding the 737 you’re on into the gate.

That’s exactly what happened at Norfolk International Airport today on Star Ways Day.

According to a Facebook post by the airport, Southwest Airlines manager Shaun Harding decided to “channel the Force” and directed an inbound flight.

Chewie made sure to put on his neon vest for safety and did a great job.

Happy Star Wars Day!