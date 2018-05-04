× Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Indy author John Green join forces to encourage reading

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is teaming up with Indy author John Green to encourage more people to read.

The pair held a discussion Thursday night about Green’s newest book, Turtles All the Way Down, which is this month’s selection for the Andrew Luck Book Club.

Luck said he found the main character engaging.

“I think John does an amazing job with Azen, the main character, and the struggle she has sort of getting lost in her own thoughts, and losing the sense of empowerment that I think we have as humans,” he said about the book.

Luck said reading has always been a big part of his life—and he has his parents to thank. He was thrilled to meet Green and talk about the book.

“I think it’s an absolute treat to get to meet an author and talk to an author about a book that author wrote and how cool is it for this city that John Green represents us,” Luck said.

Green saw Luck as a kindred spirit.

“I figured I would get along pretty well with Andrew. I know that he’s pretty nerdy and likes to read a lot, so we have stuff in common, but we had an awesome time together,” Green said.

Like Luck, Green is a longtime reader. But unlike Luck, his job requires it.

“One of the nice things about being a writer is you have to read, Green said. “Reading is really the only apprenticeship we have. That’s how you figure out how to use scratches on the page to turn them into ideas in someone’s head. So I love reading, I feel like it’s part of my job, but it’s also something I do for fun.”

Would Green, who’s best known for his young adult books about teenagers, ever write a book about a quarterback?

“I really like writing for and about teenagers and having very limited sports achievement in my own life, I might feel a little bit unqualified,” the author joked.

The Andrew Luck Book Club chooses two selections each month, one for younger readers and another for older readers. While Turtles All the Way Down is the “veteran” selection this month, Percy Jackson’s Greek Gods by Rick Riordan is the “rookie” title for May.