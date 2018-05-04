× Human trafficking victim says she spent 18 months working as slave on IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman who came to Indiana from Botswana says she ended up becoming a slave on the Indiana University campus for more than a year.

Tebby Kaisara told our media partners at the IndyStar that she ended up in servitude for 18 months. She was never paid.

Kaisara came to the U.S. from Botswana in 2004 with the understanding she’d have an opportunity to work and go to school. Instead, she ended up living with an IU graduate student and taking care of the woman’s children.

The student took her passport and told her she’d be arrested or deported if she told anyone what happened. IndyStar columnist Tim Swarens first shared Kaisara’s story.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about the use of physical violence against human trafficking victims. A lot of times it’s manipulation and use of fear or coercion, and that’s exactly what happened to Tebby,” Swarens told FOX59.

Swarens said Kaisara and her family thought the offer to come to the U.S. was too good to be true. Still, they thought the opportunity was worth it. She noticed something was wrong when she ended up in Indianapolis instead of St. Louis.

“Tebby, when she accepted the offer, she thought she was going to end up in St. Louis and was actually traveling to the United States, when she looked at her final destination and it was Indianapolis and Tebby said she had never heard of Indiana, before she actually got here,” Swarens said.

Kaisara lost about 60 pounds during the ordeal due to stress and being overworked. By the time the exploitation came to an end, she weighed just 80 pounds.

Kaisara finally got away and the FBI investigated. Their findings were inconclusive, however, and the student who tormented her was never charged. That student has since returned to Africa.

Kaisara has managed to make a home for herself in Bloomington, where she’s working, taking classes and training people on how to spot human trafficking.