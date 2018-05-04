× Officer killed during shooting in Terre Haute, suspect still barricaded

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A police officer has been shot and killed Friday evening in Terre Haute.

According to our partners at WTHI, the officer was shot at the Garden Quarter Apartments just before 6:30 p.m.

That is south of the city just east of US 41 and an Ivy Tech campus.

Police confirm the suspect is still inside of a residence in the complex and is armed with a rifle. Authorities have told people near the scene to stay inside and take shelter.

The officer is reportedly with the Terre Haute Police Department and has been taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.