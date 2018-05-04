Not all heroes wear capes! Today we celebrate 'School Lunch Hero Day.' Jackee Walls has dished up food to students at James Whitcomb Riley School #43 for more than 20 years. She says the key is to serve healthy options that still taste good. It must be working because her students love her. Hear some of the student testimonials and check out some of the tasty snacks.
School Lunch Hero Day
