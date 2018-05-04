× Search underway for 2 Anderson girls missing since Thursday

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police in Anderson are searching for two teenage girls who haven’t been seen since Thursday evening, the Herald Bulletin reports.

Serenity Cannon, 12, and Phoenix Reed, 13, were last seen around 6:30 p.m. on May 3 and were last seen at a home in Hollywood Estates.

Serenity is described as 5’8″, 175 pounds, blonde hair with an undercut in the back. She was last known to be wearing a Halloween Hello Kitty shirt, black pants and grey shoes. She has some drawings on her arms and a birthmark on her right shoulder.

Phoenix is described as 5’7″, 145 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing a red shirt, blue vest, blue jeans, black shoes and white socks, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Serenity’s mother, Brandi Cannon, told the Herald Bulletin the girls are best friends. Phoenix recently moved to Terre Haute and was back in town for a doctor’s appointment. The girls had planned to spend the weekend together.

Neither teen had a cell phone when they disappeared. There had been a reported spotting of the girls at a Dollar General store, but Cannon said in a Facebook post that turned out to be false.

The Anderson Police department told FOX59 they are investigating this as a runaway situation, but they do have officers actively looking for the girls.

Anyone with information can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6700.