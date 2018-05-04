× Some spotty showers then a pleasant night

A cold front moving through this afternoon may kick up a few spotty showers or thunderstorms.

The best timing to see some rain will come in the early and mid-afternoon.

We dry out by late afternoon and the evening looks to be pleasant.

Highs this afternoon in the mid 70’s.

If you’re headed out to Victory Field to see the Indians take on Gwinnett. The first pitch is at 7:15 PM and temperatures will be mild in the upper 60’s.

The weekend look pretty good. Dry Saturday and the start of Sunday but the rain returns Sunday late afternoon.

We stay near and above average through the 7 day forecast. Thunderstorm chances return next Thursday.