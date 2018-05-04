× State warns Hoosiers to disregard letters about voting history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Secretary of State Connie Lawson is warning Hoosiers to disregard any letters sent in the mail about their voting history.

The letter lists an individual’s name, address and voter participation for 2014 and 2016. It’s being labeled as a “state voter report.”

“The State of Indiana does not treat lightly its role to strictly limit access to voting records,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “Many of the Hoosiers who have contacted our office have indicated that their voting records, as stated in the letter, were inaccurate. I would advise anyone who receives the letter to disregard it.”

State law restricts the availability of voter participation records. Indiana only provides this information to state political parties and legislative caucuses.