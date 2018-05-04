Street closures for 42nd Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 42nd Mini-Marathon is set to kick off Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

A variety of streets downtown will be closed starting on Friday night.

The following streets will close Friday night at 6 p.m. and and reopen after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

New York between West St. and University Blvd.

Blackford St. between Wabash and Vermont St.

California St.between New York and Vermont St.

Robert Orr Plaza between West St. and Senate Ave.

Ohio St. between West St. and Senate Ave.

West St. from Michigan through Washington will be closed starting at 1 a.m.. It will reopen Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The following streets will close at 3 a.m. and reopen at 9:45 a.m.

Washington St. between the zoo and Illinois St.

Senate Ave. between New York and Washington St.

Capitol between Ohio St. and Maryland St.

Illinois between Ohio St. and Maryland St.

All other streets along the route will close at 7 a.m. The full map is above.