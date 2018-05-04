Street closures for 42nd Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 42nd Mini-Marathon is set to kick off Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

A variety of streets downtown will be closed starting on Friday night.

The following streets will close Friday night at 6 p.m. and and reopen after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

  • New York between West St. and University Blvd.
  • Blackford St. between Wabash and Vermont St.
  • California St.between New York and Vermont St.
  • Robert Orr Plaza between West St. and Senate Ave.
  • Ohio St. between West St. and Senate Ave.

West St. from Michigan through Washington will be closed starting at 1 a.m.. It will reopen Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The following streets will close at 3 a.m. and reopen at 9:45 a.m.

  • Washington St. between the zoo and Illinois St.
  • Senate Ave. between New York and Washington St.
  • Capitol between Ohio St. and Maryland St.
  • Illinois between Ohio St. and Maryland St.

All other streets along the route will close at 7 a.m. The full map is above.