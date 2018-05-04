These are the best places to work in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four businesses took top honors as the best places to work in Indiana.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce honored a record 125 companies at this week’s 2018 Best Places to Work in Indiana celebration dinner.
These four businesses took home the top spot in their respective categories:
- Hanapin Marketing, a Bloomington-based digital marketing company – small category (between 15 and 74 U.S. employees)
- E-gineering, a technology consulting firm on the northeast side of Indianapolis – medium category (between 75 and 249 U.S. employees)
- Blue 449, an open source media company from Indianapolis – large category (between 250 and 999 U.S. employees)
- Edward Jones, an investment firm with branch offices throughout the state – major category (1,000 or more U.S. employees)
This is the first time Hanapin Marketing has appeared in first place while Blue 449 is a repeat winner from last year. E-gineering and Edward Jones have taken the top spot in the past, with E-gineering winning for the third time and Edward Jones for the fifth.
The companies honored Thursday night range in size from 16 employees to more than 1,700. Out-of-state parent companies were eligible if at least 15 full-time employees worked in Indiana.
Organizers used employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys to come up with the list. Participating companies receive an in-depth evaluation to identify strengths and areas of improvement.
Businesses with the Hall of Fame designation have been named a Best Place to Work at least 60% of the time in the program’s 13-year history. Twenty organizations made that list, with Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller having made the list every year.
Businesses earn the Pinnacle designation by finishing first in their category three or more times in a five-year period. The four Pinnacle companies in the program’s history are Edward Jones, Hollingsworth & Zivitz, P.C., Microsoft and Sikich.
Below you’ll find the list of the best places to work in Indiana by category:
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (57)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
1. Hanapin Marketing / Bloomington
2. Sharpen Technologies Inc. / Indianapolis
3. eimagine / Indianapolis
4. That’s Good HR / Indianapolis
5. Big City Cars / Fort Wayne
6. University High School of Indiana / Carmel
7. Lakeside Wealth Management / Chesterton
8. * Cripe / Indianapolis
9. * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
10. Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) / Indianapolis
11. * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
12. Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
13. Visit Indy / Indianapolis
14. Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
15. mAccounting, LLC / Indianapolis
16. Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
17. Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. / Indianapolis
18. T&W Corporation / Indianapolis
19. The Garrett Companies / Greenwood
20. * FirstPerson / Indianapolis
21. JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
22. Insurance Management Group / Marion
23. Probo Medical / Fishers
24. Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
25. RQAW / Indianapolis
26. LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
27. OfficeWorks / Fishers
28. Peepers by PeeperSpecs / Michigan City
29. The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
30. Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
31. BlueSky Technology Partners / Noblesville
32. CleanSlate Technology Group / Carmel
33. Hamilton County Tourism / Carmel
34. Clinical Architecture / Carmel
35. Brite Systems / Indianapolis
36. Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
37. DK Pierce and Associates / Zionsville
38. Guidon Design / Indianapolis
39. Nix Companies / Poseyville
40. BLASTmedia / Fishers
41. Accutech Systems / Muncie
42. Pondurance / Indianapolis
43. Sigstr / Indianapolis
44. Grote Automotive / Fort Wayne
45. VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne
46. Merritt Contracting / Lebanon
47. netlogx LLC / Indianapolis
48. General Insurance Services / Michigan City
49. Bloomerang / Indianapolis
50. Inovateus Solar LLC / South Bend
51. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis
52. Springbuk / Indianapolis
53. ClearObject, Inc. / Fishers
54. OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
55. CENTURY 21 Scheetz / Multiple locations
56. Public Safety Medical / Indianapolis
57. RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate / Indianapolis
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (30)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
1. * E-gineering / Indianapolis
2. Formstack / Indianapolis
3. Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis
4. Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
5. Blue Horseshoe / Carmel
6. Gregory & Appel Insurance / Indianapolis
7. American College of Education / Indianapolis
8. First Internet Bank / Fishers
9. Lessonly / Indianapolis
10. Emarsys North America / Indianapolis
11. * Software Engineering Professionals (SEP) / Carmel
12. Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington
13. J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel
14. HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
15. CREA, LLC / Indianapolis
16. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute
17. * Schmidt Associates, Inc. / Indianapolis
18. Parkview Wabash Hospital / Wabash
19. IDSolutions / Noblesville
20. * Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis
21. Midwest Mole / Greenfield
22. Peoples Bank SB / Munster
23. Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
24. Morales Group, Inc. / Indianapolis
25. * United Consulting Engineers / Indianapolis
26. United Way of Central Indiana / Indianapolis
27. ESCO Communications / Indianapolis
28. Merchants Bank of Indiana and PR Mortgage & Investments / Carmel
29. Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Ministries, Inc (DBA The Rescue Mission) / Fort Wayne
30. Envelop Group / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (25)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
1. Blue 449 / Indianapolis
2. Kemper CPA Group LLP / Multiple locations
3. Onebridge / Indianapolis
4. ** Sikich / Indianapolis
5. Hylant / Multiple locations
6. * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
7. The Kendall Group / Fort Wayne
8. * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis
9. IPMG / West Lafayette
10. Appirio, A Wipro Company / Indianapolis
11. * Centier Bank / Merrillville
12. * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
13. Carbonite / Indianapolis
14. Parkview Whitley Hospital / Columbia City
15. * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
16. Parkview Noble Hospital / Kendallville
17. * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne
18. American Structurepoint, Inc. / Indianapolis
19. Bastian Solutions / Indianapolis
20. Parkview Huntington Hospital / Huntington
21. MutualBank / Muncie
22. Ontario Systems / Muncie
23. Aluminum Trailer Company / Nappanee
24. Pacers Sports & Entertainment / Indianapolis
25. * Monarch Beverage / Indianapolis
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (13)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
1. * ** Edward Jones / Statewide
2. * Horseshoe Casino Hammond / Hammond
3. * Salesforce / Indianapolis
4. Aerotek / Multiple locations
5. CareSource / Indianapolis
6. Ameristar Casino + Hotel East Chicago / East Chicago
7. Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis
8. Perficient / Carmel
9. Colliers International – Indianapolis / Indianapolis
10. Kronos Incorporated / Indianapolis
11. Comcast Corporation / Multiple locations
12. First Merchants Bank / Muncie
13. * Capital Group / Carmel
*denotes Hall of Fame company
**denotes Pinnacle company