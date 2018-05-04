× These are the best places to work in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four businesses took top honors as the best places to work in Indiana.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce honored a record 125 companies at this week’s 2018 Best Places to Work in Indiana celebration dinner.

These four businesses took home the top spot in their respective categories:

Hanapin Marketing, a Bloomington-based digital marketing company – small category (between 15 and 74 U.S. employees)

E-gineering, a technology consulting firm on the northeast side of Indianapolis – medium category (between 75 and 249 U.S. employees)

Blue 449, an open source media company from Indianapolis – large category (between 250 and 999 U.S. employees)

Edward Jones, an investment firm with branch offices throughout the state – major category (1,000 or more U.S. employees)

This is the first time Hanapin Marketing has appeared in first place while Blue 449 is a repeat winner from last year. E-gineering and Edward Jones have taken the top spot in the past, with E-gineering winning for the third time and Edward Jones for the fifth.

The companies honored Thursday night range in size from 16 employees to more than 1,700. Out-of-state parent companies were eligible if at least 15 full-time employees worked in Indiana.

Organizers used employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys to come up with the list. Participating companies receive an in-depth evaluation to identify strengths and areas of improvement.

Businesses with the Hall of Fame designation have been named a Best Place to Work at least 60% of the time in the program’s 13-year history. Twenty organizations made that list, with Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller having made the list every year.

Businesses earn the Pinnacle designation by finishing first in their category three or more times in a five-year period. The four Pinnacle companies in the program’s history are Edward Jones, Hollingsworth & Zivitz, P.C., Microsoft and Sikich.

Below you’ll find the list of the best places to work in Indiana by category:

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (57)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

1. Hanapin Marketing / Bloomington

2. Sharpen Technologies Inc. / Indianapolis

3. eimagine / Indianapolis

4. That’s Good HR / Indianapolis

5. Big City Cars / Fort Wayne

6. University High School of Indiana / Carmel

7. Lakeside Wealth Management / Chesterton

8. * Cripe / Indianapolis

9. * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis

10. Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) / Indianapolis

11. * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis

12. Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel

13. Visit Indy / Indianapolis

14. Magnum Logistics / Plainfield

15. mAccounting, LLC / Indianapolis

16. Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis

17. Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. / Indianapolis

18. T&W Corporation / Indianapolis

19. The Garrett Companies / Greenwood

20. * FirstPerson / Indianapolis

21. JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford

22. Insurance Management Group / Marion

23. Probo Medical / Fishers

24. Jackson Systems / Indianapolis

25. RQAW / Indianapolis

26. LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis

27. OfficeWorks / Fishers

28. Peepers by PeeperSpecs / Michigan City

29. The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis

30. Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo

31. BlueSky Technology Partners / Noblesville

32. CleanSlate Technology Group / Carmel

33. Hamilton County Tourism / Carmel

34. Clinical Architecture / Carmel

35. Brite Systems / Indianapolis

36. Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis

37. DK Pierce and Associates / Zionsville

38. Guidon Design / Indianapolis

39. Nix Companies / Poseyville

40. BLASTmedia / Fishers

41. Accutech Systems / Muncie

42. Pondurance / Indianapolis

43. Sigstr / Indianapolis

44. Grote Automotive / Fort Wayne

45. VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne

46. Merritt Contracting / Lebanon

47. netlogx LLC / Indianapolis

48. General Insurance Services / Michigan City

49. Bloomerang / Indianapolis

50. Inovateus Solar LLC / South Bend

51. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis

52. Springbuk / Indianapolis

53. ClearObject, Inc. / Fishers

54. OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw

55. CENTURY 21 Scheetz / Multiple locations

56. Public Safety Medical / Indianapolis

57. RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate / Indianapolis

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (30)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

1. * E-gineering / Indianapolis

2. Formstack / Indianapolis

3. Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis

4. Moser Consulting / Indianapolis

5. Blue Horseshoe / Carmel

6. Gregory & Appel Insurance / Indianapolis

7. American College of Education / Indianapolis

8. First Internet Bank / Fishers

9. Lessonly / Indianapolis

10. Emarsys North America / Indianapolis

11. * Software Engineering Professionals (SEP) / Carmel

12. Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington

13. J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel

14. HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis

15. CREA, LLC / Indianapolis

16. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute

17. * Schmidt Associates, Inc. / Indianapolis

18. Parkview Wabash Hospital / Wabash

19. IDSolutions / Noblesville

20. * Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis

21. Midwest Mole / Greenfield

22. Peoples Bank SB / Munster

23. Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis

24. Morales Group, Inc. / Indianapolis

25. * United Consulting Engineers / Indianapolis

26. United Way of Central Indiana / Indianapolis

27. ESCO Communications / Indianapolis

28. Merchants Bank of Indiana and PR Mortgage & Investments / Carmel

29. Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Ministries, Inc (DBA The Rescue Mission) / Fort Wayne

30. Envelop Group / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (25)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

1. Blue 449 / Indianapolis

2. Kemper CPA Group LLP / Multiple locations

3. Onebridge / Indianapolis

4. ** Sikich / Indianapolis

5. Hylant / Multiple locations

6. * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers

7. The Kendall Group / Fort Wayne

8. * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis

9. IPMG / West Lafayette

10. Appirio, A Wipro Company / Indianapolis

11. * Centier Bank / Merrillville

12. * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis

13. Carbonite / Indianapolis

14. Parkview Whitley Hospital / Columbia City

15. * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel

16. Parkview Noble Hospital / Kendallville

17. * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne

18. American Structurepoint, Inc. / Indianapolis

19. Bastian Solutions / Indianapolis

20. Parkview Huntington Hospital / Huntington

21. MutualBank / Muncie

22. Ontario Systems / Muncie

23. Aluminum Trailer Company / Nappanee

24. Pacers Sports & Entertainment / Indianapolis

25. * Monarch Beverage / Indianapolis

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (13)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

1. * ** Edward Jones / Statewide

2. * Horseshoe Casino Hammond / Hammond

3. * Salesforce / Indianapolis

4. Aerotek / Multiple locations

5. CareSource / Indianapolis

6. Ameristar Casino + Hotel East Chicago / East Chicago

7. Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis

8. Perficient / Carmel

9. Colliers International – Indianapolis / Indianapolis

10. Kronos Incorporated / Indianapolis

11. Comcast Corporation / Multiple locations

12. First Merchants Bank / Muncie

13. * Capital Group / Carmel

*denotes Hall of Fame company

**denotes Pinnacle company