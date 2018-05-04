× Tracking showers this afternoon; will it last through the weekend?

So far, dry conditions are holding for central Indiana, while temperatures linger in the 60s and 70s. Later today, between noon and 2 p.m., a cold front will drop through the city, kicking off some scattered showers and t’showers. By 4 p.m., sunshine will be building in and we should be off to a great weekend!

The Mini-Marathon forecast tomorrow morning looks ideal! Skies will be clear and winds light, along with very comfortable temperatures to start our Saturday morning.

More sunshine through the day should make for great Saturday afternoon, too.

Clouds will begin to increase on Sunday, as rain chances begin to develop and drop through the state to end the weekend!