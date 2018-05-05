× Arrangements made for fallen Terre Haute officer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Arrangements have been made for fallen Terre Haute Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts’ visitation will be Tuesday at Indiana State’s Hulman Center.

Viewing for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Public viewing will be from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

His funeral will be Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. The procession will end at a cemetery in Sullivan. The route is not finalized yet.

A vigil is planned Sunday night at the Sullivan courthouse.