× Colts hosting Ravens for joint workouts Aug. 17-18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens will share joint practices Aug. 17-18 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield as part of training camp.

The workouts are open to the public and a precursor to their Aug. 20 preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It marks the sixth time the Colts have had shared training camp practices, but just the third time since 2001. Last offseason, they worked out with the Detroit Lions and in ’15 they shared practices with the Chicago Bears. Previous shared workouts were with the Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (’97, ’99).

Earlier this year, Westfield and Colts officials arranged a 10-year contract for training camp to be held at Grand Park.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.