Downtown Comics, Circle City Ghostbusters team up for Free Comic Book Day fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's the first Saturday in May, which means it's Free Comic Book Day! That means you can head on over to your friendly neighborhood comic book store to pick special free issues of your favorite superheroes.

At Downtown Comics North, you'll be able to participate in very special fundraiser to celebrate the day. The store is once again teaming up with the Circle City Ghostbusters to raise money for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. We spoke with Mike from Downtown Comics and Ghostbuster Jake about what's in store for attendees.

For more information about the event, click here.