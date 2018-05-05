Dry start to the weekend with a chance for rain Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking quiet weather over central Indiana this Saturday morning but cloud cover is building into the Hoosier state. The weather is looking fantastic for those running in the Indy Mini Marathon today! Skies will turn mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s during the first part of the race. Indianapolis will rise near 72° at the end of the half marathon and eventually climb into the mid-70s late in the afternoon. Today is a great day to get any yard work done around the house!

Quiet weather is expected tonight with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s early tomorrow morning before rebounding back into the mid-70s Sunday afternoon. The first half of your Sunday looks dry, but there is going to be a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon. Light rain will travel over the state during Sunday evening and night.

The showers will move out of the Indianapolis area at the start of the work week. Temperatures will fall a bit on Monday with highs in the upper 60s.