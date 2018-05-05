First responders honored for their service during Boone County deputy’s shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. – It has been more than two months since Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot and killed while he was chasing a suspect. Saturday evening, the Lebanon community honored his sacrifice, while paying its respects to the dozens of first responders who were also there that day.

Lebanon Police Chief Tyson Warmoth spoke of the moment he fired the shots that took down Anthony Baumgardt, the man now accused of killing Deputy Pickett.

“I called my wife,” said Warmoth, “and I wanted my wife to know I was safe.”

To see the emotion on Warmoth’s face is to realize how raw the loss of Deputy Pickett still is for the Boone County community.

“It is very humbling to stand up here today, and to say that we have been part of this,” said Lebanon Deputy Fire Chief Robert Wirey.

EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers were all being honored for their noble service during that dark day in March. Some say these are public servants whose roles may sometimes be forgotten when an officer falls.

“We really are a triad, and all the triad comes together with the help of dispatch,” said Warmoth, “and those people, they’re away in a secure room, but they feel the stress.”

The medals they received were a visible reminder of the dangers these men and women face all to keep the community safe.

“It has kind of opened their eyes to our world, and it’s sad that they have to see it,” said Warmoth.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen was unable to be at the ceremony because of a family emergency. In the meantime, those gathered are continuing to ask for prayers for the family of Deputy Pickett.