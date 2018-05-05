Loved ones still searching for shooters who killed two Warren Central students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Balloons were released Saturday afternoon outside Warren Central High School in memory of a man who should have graduated from there last May. Angel Mejia-Alfaro was a few weeks from graduation before his life was cut short due to gun violence.

Last year, shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, May 7, police said a group of teens were buying shoes when someone opened fire in a parking killing Mejia-Alfaro and injuring two other Warren Central students.

Mejia-Alfaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dijon Anderson was also shot that day. He died on May 23.

Police have released photos of men they consider to be persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

“It’s hard," said Christa Frazier, Anderson's mother. "We have to live with this for a whole year. No justice. No arrests. and no answers yet. I still don’t know exactly what happened to my son."

Mejia-Alfaro's friends want anyone with information to come forward soon so everyone can get closure.

“If you know what happened and you’re not speaking on it, you’re a coward," said Merlin Martinez, who would have graduated with Mejia-Alfaro last year.

While loved ones continue to pray for answers, they do feel some good as started to come. The pair of deaths led Brandon Warren to start "We Live Indy," a movement that's garnered the Warren Central senior national recognition. The name comes from Anderson's phrase he'd say around his friends. The effort has sparked rallies at the statehouse and marches through the city.

“Dijon and Angel’s story was the biggest homicide in Indianapolis in modern day history," said Warren. "This homicide right here for those two, its the one you constantly hear about."

Frazier has also chipped in. She started the Dijon Anderson Foundation, which is funding youth football players and college scholarships. The mother said Adidas has committed to donate $25,000 over a 12-year period. Two Warren Central graduates will each receive a $1,000 scholarship this month and each May for 12 years.

“For Brandon to start We Live Indy because of Dijon and Angel, and it’s grown nationwide, that’s awesome to me," said Frazier. "I feel like that’s going to continue to grow. Now Ben Davis and Lawrence Central, different groups want to be a part of something so great."

Anderson, a senior at Warren Central, was a standout on the football team. He signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Illinois University.

If you have information, it is asked that you contact police at 317-327-3749 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS). Your tip will remain anonymous.