× Pleasant tonight; rain to finish the weekend

If you have plans to go out this Saturday night, you won’t have to worry about the weather. It’s going to be mild, cloudy and dry.

However, if you’re an allergy sufferer, tree pollen is still in abundance.

If you need to get to the lawn this weekend, you’ll want to take care of it early tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase as we head into the afternoon and early evening.

If you’re planning on heading out to the ballpark to see the Indians play their last home game before travelling to Louisville, wear the rain gear. They should be able to get the innings in, but rain and storm chances will be on the rise throughout the game.

We dry out Sunday night and make way for a brighter but cooler start to the work week. The next rain and storm chances hold off until Wednesday evening.