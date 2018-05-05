RECIPE: Tequila Mint Julep
Recipe courtesy of Jason Foust
2 oz Patron Anejo Tequila (or Angels Envy Port Finished Bourbon)
.75 oz Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water)
.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
6-8 Mint Leaves
Crushed Ice
Add mint leaves and simple syrup to the bottom of a julep cup or highball glass. Press mint with muddler or something flat (do not grind mint). Add tequila and lime juice
In a Lewis bag (canvas bag) or in a towel, crush ice with mallet, large spoon or rolling pin.
Add crushed ice to cup to the top and stir to mix ingredients. Add more ice to create a dome over the top of the glass.
Garnish with a large sprig of mint and add a straw.