Riley cancer patients live it up at family prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It's a night to shine and forget about the hard days. The Riley Cancer Center Family Prom is all about showering patients and their families with an unforgettable experience.

"I just found out recently on April 10th, so I've been through two weeks of chemo," Kassidy Rogers said.

16-year-old Kassidy's world was changed forever. But on prom night, she's not worried about chemo. Instead, she's full of smiles as she owned the dance floor with her dad during the prom.

"She just lost her hair today actually so to see her smile after that really makes me happy that she's going to be able to enjoy it," dad Ryan Rogers said.

16-year-old Lauren McGlaughlin says she remembers what losing her hair was like. But Friday night, she had something to celebrate.

"Oh it feels amazing. Last year I didn't have hair so this year it's a huge milestone to come and have actual hair," Lauren said.

The entire day was an experience for the whole family. Volunteers spent the day giving the glam treatment. An important moment for parents who spend much of their time caring for their children, they also go to have some fun.

"It's not just a smile, it` s like a light in their eyes, the smile, they are just so happy to be here and get all of this done. And the girls with the glitter and the guys getting their hair done and styled it just makes you feel grateful," spa day organizer Julie Moorhead said.

For 24 hours, they focused on the good times they'll always remember.

"It's just so amazing to come here and see all the families who have been brought together to come and celebrate the good days because chemo sucks and radiation sucks and it's good just to come here and let it all go and dance without worries for a night," Lauren said.

The volunteer group, Women for Riley have put on the event for the past nine years. About 350 people from all over the state attending the prom at no cost to their families.