Thousands of runners converge on downtown for 500 Festival Mini Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s Mini Marathon day!
Around 30,000 runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers will take part in one of the country’s largest half marathons.
Wheelchair participants will kick off festivities at 7 a.m. A post race party will take place at Military Park until 2 p.m.
You can see a map of the course here. The following roads will be closed during the Mini Marathon:
Noted celebrity participants this year include former Colts coach Tony Dungy, local runner and Olympic athlete Andrew Peterson, Olympian Alexi Pappas and “the greatest runner of our generation,” Meb Keflezighi. Members of the USS Indiana will serve as the offical pacesetters of the race.