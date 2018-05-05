× Thousands of runners converge on downtown for 500 Festival Mini Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s Mini Marathon day!

Around 30,000 runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers will take part in one of the country’s largest half marathons.

Wheelchair participants will kick off festivities at 7 a.m. A post race party will take place at Military Park until 2 p.m.

You can see a map of the course here. The following roads will be closed during the Mini Marathon:

Noted celebrity participants this year include former Colts coach Tony Dungy, local runner and Olympic athlete Andrew Peterson, Olympian Alexi Pappas and “the greatest runner of our generation,” Meb Keflezighi. Members of the USS Indiana will serve as the offical pacesetters of the race.

A sea of runners getting ready for the start of the @500festival 5K! It kicks off at 7AM #indymini pic.twitter.com/8Ug7Ps76w2 — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) May 5, 2018

More than 30,000 runners will be running in today’s @500festival #indymini. Race begins in less than 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/YEOmHkquKP — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) May 5, 2018

This is Linda Chambers. She's running the #IndyMini for fallen Deputy Pickett. She's carrying this flag for the entire 13.1 miles. She'll be giving it to Deputy Pickett's sister at the finish line. 💙 #WhyIMini #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/jXzqIg4ebJ — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) May 5, 2018

It’s a beautiful morning for the #IndyMini — participants will tour 13.1 miles of our city’s westside before heading back downtown to cross the finish line. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/WQxp0KpqdQ — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 5, 2018

Fantastic start for the @OneAmerica #IndyMini Good luck to all the participants! Ladder 84 & Ladder 71 flying the 🇺🇸 high and proud! @Decaturtwpfire pic.twitter.com/evuRLUEhq4 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) May 5, 2018