13-year-old girl starts ‘homeless helpers,’ passes out lunches downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a realizing helping others is an amazing feeling, a 13-year-old Brownsburg girl decided to give back to the local homeless population.

Her mother tells us, after going through some personal struggles, 13-year-old Jocelyn Wilson has had a new outlook on life and started a new group called “J-LA’s Homeless Helpers.”

The goal is for her and others to make lunches for homeless people downtown. On Saturday, she passed out 24 lunches downtown from a wagon.

On each of the bags, she writes “you are worth it” with a heart below.

Wilson’s mom says her goal when she grows up is to become a minister to help the homeless. She plans on to keep going out every other Saturday downtown.

