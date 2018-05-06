× Family of 5 ejected from buggy after being struck by truck in northern Indiana

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. – A truck struck a horse drawn buggy carrying a family of five in LaGrange County Friday night.

It happened on County Road 600 W US 20 at about 10:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says all five occupants of the buggy were ejected onto the roadway as a result of the crash.

The parents and two of their children, ages 1 and 3, were transported from the scene by ambulance to Parkview LaGrange. Another child, age 2, had to be airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center for more severe injuries.

The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Lavon Ray Hochstetler, was given citations for disregarding a stop sign, speed too fast to avoid collision, and operating with no financial responsibility.

Indiana State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating.