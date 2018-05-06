× Great start to the week but storms will return

After showers and thunderstorms rolled through Central Indiana this afternoon, the sun returned to finish out the day.

A stray shower is possible this evening, otherwise, we’re drying out and skies will gradually clear overnight.

Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 60’s late this evening and the lower 50’s by early tomorrow morning.

We have a couple of great days to start the week. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Monday but pleasant with highs in the lower 70’s. Plan on a few clouds and lots of sunshine.

Lather up the sunscreen! With Monday’s UV index, you can easily get a sunburn within 30 minutes.

The rest of the week stays on the warm side but showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity really ramp up for Grand Prix weekend.