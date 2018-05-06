× Martinsville man dies after off-road vehicle rolls on top of him

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – A Martinsville man died Saturday after his off-road vehicle (ORV) rolled over on top of him.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says 26-year-old Michael Salb was operating his Polaris Razor on his property off Gose Creek Rd. when the incident happened.

While attempting to operate the ORV downhill, it rolled on its side, pinning Salb underneath, according to DNR.

DNR says a passenger on the ORV called 911 and attempted to remove the ORV from Salb.

Once EMS arrived to the scene, Salb was reportedly unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.