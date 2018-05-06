× Police department writes ‘popo’ on squad cars to relate with young residents

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In an effort to create a better relationship with their community’s youth, one Michigan department has changed its squad cards to read “popo” instead of police.

After saying their Facebook page has been helpful to connect with the community, Bath Township wrote “we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we’ve decided to update out patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths.”

They ended it with three hashtags, including #HopingForMoreWavinigWithAllFiveFingers.