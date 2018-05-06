× Upcoming Trump rally moves to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – The location of President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally has been moved to Elkhart instead of South Bend.

The event will now take place at North Side Middle School’s gymnasium starting 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10.

In a statement released Sunday, the Trump-Pence campaign said it moved locations “to accommodate more Hoosiers at the rally.”

The statement also announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance as well.

“No Hoosier rally would be complete without Vice President Mike Pence. We are delighted the Vice President can join President Trump Thursday to celebrate the booming economy that’s helping families throughout Indiana,” said Michael S. Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump will also use the rally to remind voters of their unique opportunity to support his America First agenda with an expanded GOP majority in the Senate mid-term elections this fall by replacing Senator Joe Donnelly with our GOP nominee.”

The president’s visit will follow a bitter race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly in November. Luke Messer, Todd Rokita and Mike Braun have all painted themselves as ardent supporters of Trump and his policies during a bruising primary campaign.

The president, whose victory in the 2016 primary all but sealed the Republican nomination, has visited Indiana only once since his inauguration. He touted the GOP tax reform plan during a September 2017 appearance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.