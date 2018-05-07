Checking out history at one of Indy’s oldest bars

Posted 8:33 AM, May 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Long before the growing foodie scene, Indianapolis has had a thriving bar scene. This week, Sherman is bellying up to some of the city's oldest and most historic bars. He's kicking the week off at McGinleys' Golden Ace Inn, digging into their family-owned history that dates back to 1934.