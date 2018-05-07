× Colorado woman cited after blowing up urine sample in microwave

DENVER (AP) — Police cited a Colorado woman after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the incident occurred in the convenience store chain’s Aurora location last week when the clerk heard a loud bang and saw 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez take a white plastic bottle out of the microwave.

A police report says when confronted by the clerk, Sanchez wiped a yellow liquid that smelled like urine onto the floor and walked out.

Police located Sanchez at a nearby clinic where she had planned to take a urinalysis test for a potential employer. She wasn’t allowed to take the drug test that day, according to KOAA.

Police told Sanchez she was responsible for damaging the $500 microwave. She was issued a summons for damaged property.