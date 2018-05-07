Jobs out of high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDS FIRST ON FOX - An estimated 70,000 Hoosier senior students will graduate from high school in the next few weeks. Roughly 50,000 of those students will not graduate from college.

If college isn't for you, there are plenty of options to earn a living right out of school. Maybe a mail carrier or an electrician? Tonja Eagan, CEO of Social Health Association of Indiana, and Marie Mackintosh, COO of EmployIndy, say the job market for skilled laborers is plentiful in Indiana.

Some more helpful links:

NextLevel Jobs

Indiana Career Ready

25 jobs that do not require a degree