McDonald's employee in critical condition after being pinned between vehicles in drive-thru

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A McDonald’s employee is in critical condition after police say he was pinned between a truck and a van in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru Monday afternoon.

Police at the scene in the 7400 block of N. Keystone Ave. said the worker, a 53-year-old man, had just gotten off work when the incident happened around 3 p.m.

Police said the drivers of the truck and van were asked to pull up in the waiting area. The driver of the truck reportedly pushed the accelerator hard and crashed into the back of the van.

First responders were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Methodist Hospital.

Both drivers stayed at the scene as authorities investigated the incident. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved.